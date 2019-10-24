Jets drop fire retardant on California blaze

Media player
Kincade Fire: Jets spray flame retardant
Nearly 180,000 people are without power and hundreds have been evacuated as a fast-moving wildfire rages through California's wine country.
Jets have sprayed pink flame retardant across Sonoma County to stop the spread of the Kincade Fire.
Read more: California fire leaves 180,000 without power
24 Oct 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window