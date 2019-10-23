President Trump: 'We're getting out'
Trump comments on removing troops from Syria

President Trump says the US will be withdrawing troops from Syria and lift sanctions against Turkey. He talked about the role the US has played in Middle Eastern conflicts, and encouraged other countries to 'step forward' in the region.

  • 23 Oct 2019