Trump: 'This was an outcome created by us'
Turkey Syria offensive: Trump lifts sanctions

President Donald Trump delivered a statement on the five day ceasefire in Syria, announcing that it will now be permanent.

Turkey's offensive began after Mr Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria earlier this month.

The statement comes after Russia and Turkey agreed to extend a ceasefire along the Syrian border, with Russian troops deployed.

  • 23 Oct 2019
