Trump: 'This was an outcome created by us'

Turkey Syria offensive: Trump lifts sanctions
President Donald Trump delivered a statement on the five day ceasefire in Syria, announcing that it will now be permanent.
Turkey's offensive began after Mr Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria earlier this month.
The statement comes after Russia and Turkey agreed to extend a ceasefire along the Syrian border, with Russian troops deployed.
Read more: Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey over Syria
23 Oct 2019
