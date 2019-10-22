US senator defends Trump's use of 'lynching'

Media player
Senator Lindsey Graham defends Trump's use of 'lynching'
The Republican senator came to the president's defence after Mr Trump called the impeachment inquiry "a lynching" in a tweet.
But Democrats were outraged at the president for invoking such a grim and racist chapter from US history.
Speaking to reporters, Graham claimed it's a "lynching in every sense."
