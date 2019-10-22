Firefighters tackle LA wildfire

Media player
LA wildfire threatened homes
The blaze surrounded parts of the affluent Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles. The area is home to a number of Hollywood celebrities.
The wildfire comes two weeks after a major fire destroyed and damaged properties in northern parts of the city.
Residents have been allowed to return to their homes after an evacuation was lifted.
22 Oct 2019
