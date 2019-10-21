'Dream to be first woman to walk on the moon'
Female astronauts answer questions from orbit after spacewalk

US astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch answered questions from reporters and members of the public in a press conference from the International Space Station.

The two astronauts made history on Friday, becoming the first to complete an all-female spacewalk.

  • 21 Oct 2019
