Aftermath of Dallas tornado strike

Dallas tornado strike: Aftermath of 70mph twister
A tornado with winds of 70mph hit northern parts of the Texan city of Dallas on Sunday night.
It caused widespread damage, ripping off roofs, overturning cars and cutting electricity to thousands of homes.
21 Oct 2019
