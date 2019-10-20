Sanders tells fans 'I am back!' after heart attack

Media player
Bernie Sanders hosts rally in New York following heart attack
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, 78, has held his first rally since suffering a heart attack earlier this month.
Mr Sanders is one of 19 candidates competing to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
His campaign says 20,000 people attended the rally in Queens, New York on Saturday.
The Vermont senator was joined on the rally stage by local Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has now formally endorsed him.
20 Oct 2019
