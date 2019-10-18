Media player
US astronauts complete first all-women spacewalk
US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history after completing the first all-women spacewalk. They spent over seven hours outside the International Space Station (ISS) replacing a failed power control unit.
During the walk, they received a call from President Donald Trump.
18 Oct 2019
