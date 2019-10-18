Trump 'celebrating undoing a problem he created'

Video

On Thursday, Turkey agreed to a ceasefire in northern Syria to let Kurdish-led forces withdraw.

The deal came after US Vice-President Mike Pence and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met for talks in Ankara.

Turkey launched the cross-border offensive last week, after US President Donald Trump announced he was pulling US forces out of the Syria-Turkey border region.

Democratic Congressman and former Marine officer Seth Moulton spoke to the BBC.