Pelosi: "All roads lead to Putin"

Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi held an apparently heated meeting with President Trump on Wednesday evening.

Ms Pelosi and Mr Trump each accused the other of having a "meltdown" during the meeting, with the president later tweeting a photo of their confrontation.

Speaking at her weekly press conference, Ms Pelosi said she questioned the president over withdrawing troops from Syria.

Mr Trump has defended the decision and earlier on Wednesday told reporters it's "not our border. We shouldn't be losing lives over it."