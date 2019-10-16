Dramatic video of rescue from oncoming train
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Utah patrol officer saves driver from oncoming train

Utah Highway patrol officer Ruben Correa is being hailed a hero for rescuing a man who crashed onto train tracks north of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The dashcam video shows the quick-thinking response of the officer.

  • 16 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Giant dog rescued from canyon after injury