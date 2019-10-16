Salvador Dali etching stolen from US art gallery
The etching, worth $20,000 (£15,600) is still missing after a thief stole it from Dennis Rae Fine Art in San Francisco.

CCTV footage from a nearby hotel shows the thief entering and leaving the gallery.

  • 16 Oct 2019
