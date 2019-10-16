Trump exchange with reporter over troop withdrawal
Turkey-Syria offensive: Trump defends troops withdrawal

US President Donald Trump said pulling troops out of Syria was the right decision.

Turkey launched a cross-border offensive against Kurdish-led forces last week. The operation came after Trump ordered the withdrawal of US troops from the area.

Speaking at a press conference alongside President Sergio Mattarella of Italy, he was questioned about the consequences of his decision.

