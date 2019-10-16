Trump on meeting Harry Dunn's parents
Trump 'spoke with Boris' before meeting Dunn's parents

US President Donald Trump met with the parents of Harry Dunn at the White House on Tuesday evening.

Dunn's parents rejected an offer from Mr Trump to meet the woman accused of involvement in their son's fatal crash.

Harry Dunn died on 27 August when his motorcycle crashed with a Volvo near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. Anne Sacoolas returned to the United States under diplomatic immunity days after the crash which killed Harry.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The PM and President spoke last Wednesday. The PM asked the President to do all he could to help resolve this tragic issue."

  • 16 Oct 2019
