'No excuse' for Texas bedroom shooting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fort Worth police chief's emotional press conference
A US police officer who shot dead a black woman in her bedroom in Texas on Saturday has been charged with murder.
Atatiana Jefferson was killed after two officers responded to a non-emergency call from her neighbour.
Fort Worth police chief Ed Kraus spoke at a news conference on Tuesday about the incident.
Read more: Police officer charged over Texas bedroom shooting
-
15 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50063279/fort-worth-police-chief-s-emotional-press-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window