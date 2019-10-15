Injured dog rescued from mountain
Injured dog rescued by stretcher from mountain

The 190-pound mastiff was injured in a canyon in Salt Lake City, Utah. His owner was unable to carry him down.

Rescuers from Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team had to bring in a stretcher to rescue the dog.

