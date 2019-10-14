Forth Worth shooting victim's neighbour speaks

Media player
Forth Worth shooting neighbour feels guilt for police call
The victim's neighbour has said he "feels guilty" for calling authorities which led to the shooting of a Texas woman.
James Smith called a non-emergency police number after growing concerned that Atatiana Jefferson's front door was open at night.
The officer in question has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
