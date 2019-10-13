Video released of Fort Worth police shooting

Media player
Fort Worth police shooting caught on officer's body cam
US police have released a video of the moment an officer shot dead a woman through a Texas bedroom window.
A lawyer for the family of Atatiana Jefferson, 28, said she was at home with her nephew when she was killed.
The officer, who has not been named, has been placed on leave pending an investigation.
The edited footage includes images of a gun that police say they found in the bedroom. It is unclear if Ms Jefferson was holding a weapon when she was shot, but firearm possession is legal for people over 18 in Texas.
13 Oct 2019
