Jane Fonda led away in handcuffs over protest
Academy Award winner Jane Fonda was arrested by police in Washington at a climate change protest.

She says she purposely moved to the US capital in order to fight climate change.

Officers had asked the protesters to leave the area before they made arrests.

  • 11 Oct 2019
