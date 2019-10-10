Media player
'Why I stopped a speech by Trump's border chief'
Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan was shouted off stage at a university in Washington DC by student protesters.
Was it right? The BBC's Aleem Maqbool spoke to some of the demonstrators.
10 Oct 2019
