If pain was an object, what would it look like?
New York based photographer Justin J Wee lives with chronic back pain.

He's compiled stories from other people who suffer from pain, and his project How I Hurt aims to translate the physical feelings they describe into visual art.

Filming and editing by Tristan Cimini

  • 09 Oct 2019
