'A coup targeting the president'

'Coup!' and other defences against Trump impeachment
Whether or not US President Donald Trump would get convicted in an impeachment trial could come down to the Republican majority in the Senate.
But what do Republican politicians and commentators think of impeachment and Trump's call with Ukraine?
-
09 Oct 2019
