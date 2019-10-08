'Coup!' and other defences against impeachment
Video

Whether President Donald Trump is impeached or not could come down to the Republican Senate majority.

But what do Republican politicians and commentators think of impeachment and Trump's call with Ukraine?

Edited by Tristan Cimini

  • 08 Oct 2019
