Four 'homeless' men killed in New York
New York police have begun an investigation after four homeless men were battered to death with a metal pipe.

A fifth person is also being treated at a local hospital and is reportedly in a critical condition

Police said the men were struck on their heads while they slept, and a suspect was arrested in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood while an attack was being carried out.

No clear motive for the incident has been publicly disclosed - police suggested it may have been a random attack.

  • 06 Oct 2019