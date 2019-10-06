Four 'homeless' men killed in New York

Media player
New York police statement on homeless murders
New York police have begun an investigation after four homeless men were battered to death with a metal pipe.
A fifth person is also being treated at a local hospital and is reportedly in a critical condition
Police said the men were struck on their heads while they slept, and a suspect was arrested in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood while an attack was being carried out.
No clear motive for the incident has been publicly disclosed - police suggested it may have been a random attack.
06 Oct 2019
