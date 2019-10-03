'This is going to look really bad'

Video

Officials released body camera footage of police on horseback arresting a black man with a rope. The incident garnered public attention in August when bystander photos circulated online.

The Galveston Police Department investigated the incident and the police chief is deciding if the officers will be reprimanded. The department says it no longer uses rope for arrests.

