Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amber Guyger: Botham Jean's brother embraces killer in court
After Amber Guyger's 10-year sentence was announced in court, Botham Jean's brother Brandt said he wanted to speak directly to her.
Guyger, a US former police officer, shot dead her neighbour Botham Jean inside his own apartment in Dallas and has been convicted of murder.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49915649/amber-guyger-botham-jean-s-brother-embraces-killer-in-courtRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window