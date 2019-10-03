Jean's brother to ex-cop: Can I give her a hug?
Amber Guyger: Botham Jean's brother embraces killer in court

After Amber Guyger's 10-year sentence was announced in court, Botham Jean's brother Brandt said he wanted to speak directly to her.

Guyger, a US former police officer, shot dead her neighbour Botham Jean inside his own apartment in Dallas and has been convicted of murder.

