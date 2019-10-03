Who is Rudy Giuliani?
What do we know about Trump's personal lawyer?

The former New York mayor, who is also US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, finds himself at the centre of whistleblower complaint and the ongoing impeachment inquiry. But what do we know about him?

  • 03 Oct 2019
