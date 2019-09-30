Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Republican Jeff Flake - election the answer, not impeachment
Former US Senator Jeff Flake has spoken to the BBC's Beyond 100 Days about his dismay that fellow Republicans are supporting the president.
But change should come at the ballot box not through impeachment, he says.
-
30 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49887124/republican-jeff-flake-election-the-answer-not-impeachmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window