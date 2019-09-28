Canadian police: Fugitives showed no remorse

Video

Two teenage murder suspects in Canada filmed a series of video messages before taking their own lives in August.

A manhunt for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, was launched following the murders of three people.

The pair killed themselves while in hiding, but captured their final days in video messages on a digital camera that was found near their bodies.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Kevin Hackett explains what McLeod and Schmegelsky said in the videos.