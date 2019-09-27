Boys 'ambushed' girl and cut off dreadlocks

Media player
Virginia schoolgirl recalls being 'ambushed' on school playground
A 12-year-old girl has spoken out about allegedly being attacked in a Virginia playground.
Amari Allen says three white boys held her down and cut her dreadlocks off.
She and her grandmother, Cynthia Allen, have spoken out about the ordeal.
27 Sep 2019
