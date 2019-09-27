Boys 'ambushed' girl and cut off dreadlocks
Virginia schoolgirl recalls being 'ambushed' on school playground

A 12-year-old girl has spoken out about allegedly being attacked in a Virginia playground.

Amari Allen says three white boys held her down and cut her dreadlocks off.

She and her grandmother, Cynthia Allen, have spoken out about the ordeal.

  • 27 Sep 2019
