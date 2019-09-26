What we know about Biden-Ukraine corruption claims
The US President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry following a conversation with Ukraine's president in which he asked for an investigation into former Vice-President Joe Biden.

But what are the allegations against Biden? The BBC's Jonah Fisher explains what we know so far.

  • 26 Sep 2019
