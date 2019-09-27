Fake courier ties-up family in robbery
A fake FedEx working with an accomplice tied up three people during the robbery of a Brooklyn home.

The NYPD reported that the robbers stole jewellery and cash, but no one was harmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

