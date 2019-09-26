'Trump didn't do anything wrong' - US citizens react
The impeachment inquiry into US president Donald Trump was triggered by concerns over a phone conservation with Ukraine's president.

The memo of the call has been released but what do the American public think? The BBC's James Cook asked them in Pittsburgh.

