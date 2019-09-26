Maguire: 'This is unprecedented'
Trump impeachment: US intelligence official testifies

Top US intelligence official, Joseph Maguire faced questions from Congress on his decision to withhold the whistleblower complaint concerning a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more: White House 'tried to cover up call details'

