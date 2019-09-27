Clinton condemns Trump's 'cheap extortion racket'
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of putting his personal and political gain ahead of the national interest.

In a speech at Georgetown University in Washington, she described his phone call with the Ukrainian leader as a "cheap extortion racket".

Mr Trump faces impeachment proceedings for urging Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, his main rival for the presidency. The president has dismissed them as a "witch hunt".

