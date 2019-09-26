Images capture a phone-less world
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Images capture a phone-less world

A series of photos called 'Removed' by US photographer Eric Pickersgill shows people staring into the space where their phone usually is.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Sep 2019