Trump impeachment: Was there quid pro quo?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump impeachment: Was there quid pro quo?

The Trump administration has released details of a phone conversation that has triggered a US impeachment inquiry against the president. There have been accusations that the US president offered aid in return for investigating Biden -a quid pro quo. But did he?

BBC's North American correspondent Anthony Zurcher explains.

Edited by Shrai Popat

  • 26 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Trump: 'It turned out to be a nothing call'