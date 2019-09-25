Zelensky: 'Nobody pushed me'

Media player
Trump impeachment: Zelensky comments after memo release
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the press that he did not want to get involved in the US elections.
Read more: Memo confirms president urged Biden inquiry
25 Sep 2019
Share
