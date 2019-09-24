Biden - Stop stonewalling or face impeachment
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Biden warns Trump to stop stonewalling or face impeachment

Former vice-president Joe Biden said he believes Donald Trump should be impeached if the president continues to "flout the law".

Mr Biden must let a whistleblower speak to Congress or face consequences.

  • 24 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Trump confirms he withheld aid from Ukraine