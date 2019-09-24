'Let's use the beautiful game to change the world'

Video

US co-captain and World Cup hero Megan Rapinoe has called on fellow footballers to tackle racism, sexism and homophobia in the sport after winning Fifa's top women's player award.

She paid tribute to fellow players Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly for taking a stand against discrimination, and called on others to share their outrage and "use this game to actually change the world for better".

