Triathlon success for 12-year-old double amputee
Owen teamed up with local athlete, Josh, to place first place for his age group at the race in Muncie, Indiana. The 12-year-old's legs were amputated after he was seriously burnt as a toddler.
23 Sep 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window