Triathlon success for 12-year-old double amputee

Owen teamed up with local athlete, Josh, to place first place for his age group at the race in Muncie, Indiana. The 12-year-old's legs were amputated after he was seriously burnt as a toddler.

  • 23 Sep 2019
