Trump: 'I hope you're going to be able to see the call'
Video

Trump denies withholding aid to Ukraine

Speaking in New York, US President Donald Trump denies withholding aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigating former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son.

Trump has previously defended raising the subject of Biden on a phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • 23 Sep 2019
