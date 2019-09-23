Massive smoke plume after fire near Times Square

Media player
Time square hotel evacuated after fire
The Hyatt Centric Times Square hotel was evacuated on Sunday after a fire broke out at the neighbouring O'Lunney's restaurant and bar. There have been some reported injuries, and officials are continuing to investigate the cause.
23 Sep 2019
