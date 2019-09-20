Media player
Trump: 'It's a partisan whistleblower'
United States President Donald Trump has dismissed a report alleging he made a promise to a foreign leader.
A whistleblower lodged a formal complaint concerning a phone call with Ukraine's new president, Volodymyr Zelensky.
It remains unclear the exact nature of the complaint.
