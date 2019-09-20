Alien enthusiasts attend 'Storm Area 51' event

Media player
Several dozen attend Facebook event to storm Area 51
Locals were expecting thousands of visitors after millions of people said they would attend on a Facebook event titled "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us".
But fewer than a hundred people showed up in the Nevada desert on Friday morning, a site where conspiracy theorists claim the government is hiding proof of aliens.
Read more: Storming of Area 51 fails to materialise
