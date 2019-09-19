Media player
Justin Trudeau: Canadians react to Trudeau photos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised for wearing "brownface" make-up at a gala at a private school where he taught nearly two decades ago. But what do people on the streets of Toronto think?
19 Sep 2019
