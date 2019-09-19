Major flooding and heavy rain hit southeast Texas

Media player
Tropical Depression Imelda sweeps across southeast Texas
Heavy rains pummelled parts of Texas brought on by Tropical Depression Imelda. Flooding and downpours damaged homes and cars and many residents were evacuated. Up to 35 inches of rain fell, the highest since Hurricane Harvey in 2017. As the storm leaves the region, city officials are rescuing stranded residents by boat.
19 Sep 2019
