What US children are sacrificing for climate

Video

Young people have poured on to the streets of cities across the world to try to force political leaders to act over climate change.

But they aren't just leaving it to the politicians - in New York City, activists explained what they were doing in their own lives to help.

For more facts on what you can do to help decarbonise the energy system and meet our climate goals, download your BBC Briefing on energy.

Video by Shrai Popat and Kizzy Cox