What US children are sacrificing for climate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate strike: What US children are sacrificing for the cause
Young people have poured on to the streets of cities across the world to try to force political leaders to act over climate change.
But they aren't just leaving it to the politicians - in New York City, activists explained what they were doing in their own lives to help.
For more facts on what you can do to help decarbonise the energy system and meet our climate goals, download your BBC Briefing on energy.
Video by Shrai Popat and Kizzy Cox
-
21 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49760164/climate-strike-what-us-children-are-sacrificing-for-the-causeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window