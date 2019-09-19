Sandy Hook parents release anti-violence ad
As US students prepare to return to school, parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting have released a hard-hitting new anti-violence video.

The haunting video from Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit organisation led by the families of the children killed in Newtown, shows how "back to school essentials" can be used to survive a school shooting.

  • 19 Sep 2019
